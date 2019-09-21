Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,460 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,759,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,443,000 after acquiring an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,695. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

