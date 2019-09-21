Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 491,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,349. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

