Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,835 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 744,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.97.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.37. 3,495,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.