Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after buying an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,591.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 333,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,172,000 after buying an additional 320,934 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.94. 1,897,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.20 and its 200-day moving average is $257.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

