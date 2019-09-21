Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the period. Proofpoint accounts for 1.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,737 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 1.67. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $252,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $103,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.