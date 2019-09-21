Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.90. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 105.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. 2,740,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,989. Prologis has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

