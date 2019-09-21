Profund Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

