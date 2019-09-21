Profund Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. 572,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

