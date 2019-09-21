Profund Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 101.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.86. 1,692,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,923. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.85%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

