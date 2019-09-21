Profund Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $848,631.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $97,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $1,746,040 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. 197,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.