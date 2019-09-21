Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 27.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. 452,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $745,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $57,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

