Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $10,834,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $11,354,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $23,715,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.92. 2,029,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

