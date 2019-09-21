Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,605 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 406.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,811 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after buying an additional 1,198,523 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,776. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

