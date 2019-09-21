Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 55,441 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12,125.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $55.32.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

