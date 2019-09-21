Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,784,000 after acquiring an additional 242,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 1,114,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

