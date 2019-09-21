Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 395,182 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,106,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,876,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 353,295 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,555. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,029. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

