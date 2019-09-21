Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,645 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904,624 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 96,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.27. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $983,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,202 shares of company stock worth $11,156,754. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

