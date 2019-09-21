Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total value of $865,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,300.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $4,321,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,060,211. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

EW traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.12. 28,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.58. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

