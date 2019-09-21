Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.82. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $171.31.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

