Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602,578 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in S&P Global by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,712,000 after buying an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,601,000 after buying an additional 333,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,221,000 after buying an additional 330,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.78. 1,323,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,093. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

