Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 176.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 9,798.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after buying an additional 3,497,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,743 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 84.1% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,783 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $64,668,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Aramark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 1,505,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

