Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 58.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,816,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,592,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

