Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,934 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $169,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 535,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $853,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,329,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 19,894,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,887,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

