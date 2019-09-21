Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $368.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $380.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

