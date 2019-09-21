PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPH. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.41 million and a PE ratio of 28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,796 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,788.02. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,020 ($26.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Eli Papouchado purchased 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,720,000 ($14,007,578.73).

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

