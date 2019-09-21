Potrero Capital Research LLC Lowers Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC cut its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,425 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 1.8% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sonos worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 610.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 37.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $92,987.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,538. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -62.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

