Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires 196,848 Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 210.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,848 shares during the period. Carbonite makes up approximately 4.3% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Carbonite by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,798,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 218,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 30,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,153. Carbonite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

