Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTMN. ValuEngine downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 42,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,745. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

