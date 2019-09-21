PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 1,225,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

