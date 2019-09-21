Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,892 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 231.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.08. 75,073,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.84 and a 200 day moving average of $289.78.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.