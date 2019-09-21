Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 703,887 Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 703,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,199,000. Momo comprises approximately 6.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Momo by 1,040.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 113,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Momo by 207.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,193,000 after buying an additional 2,961,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Momo by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,595,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,108,000 after buying an additional 142,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $20,561,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of MOMO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,174. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.25. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. Momo had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

