Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.28. 1,880,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,313. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

