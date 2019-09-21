Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $654,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 229,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 94,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

