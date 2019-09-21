Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 152.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.74.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.28. The company had a trading volume of 768,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,071. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

