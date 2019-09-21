Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,559 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT remained flat at $$228.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,040,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

