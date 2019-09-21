Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,331 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AFLAC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after buying an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. 4,830,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

