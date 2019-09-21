Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,458,567 Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458,567 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $32,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 158,532 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 108.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 43.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 14,813.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 514,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other AXA Equitable news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $125,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 5,362,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,018. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

