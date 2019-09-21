Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Perspecta worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 328,090 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after buying an additional 1,718,501 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

