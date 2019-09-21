Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $37.36 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,357,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,556,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after acquiring an additional 260,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.48. The stock had a trading volume of 549,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $193.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

