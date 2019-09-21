Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $35.75 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,183,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 496.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $563,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 228,363 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 1,712,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

