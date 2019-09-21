Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

