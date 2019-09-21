Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of FE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 11,015,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

