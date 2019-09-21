Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $42.63 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,666 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $42,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 7,281,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

