Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after buying an additional 5,311,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 404,430 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 17.9% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $745,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,339. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

