Pillar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,018.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Pillar has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $1,018.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

