Peony Reaches Market Cap of $64,688.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Peony has a market capitalization of $64,688.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,107,495 coins and its circulating supply is 987,662 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

