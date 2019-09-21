Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

