Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases 608,543 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 276.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,543 shares during the period. Worldpay makes up approximately 1.1% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Worldpay worth $101,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Worldpay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,688,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1,796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 84,696 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Worldpay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 102,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Worldpay by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,592,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 during midday trading on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

