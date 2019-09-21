Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 552,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,460,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Eldorado Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after buying an additional 163,078 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,470,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 416,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 454,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.