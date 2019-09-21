Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $92,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $575,400 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6,903.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

